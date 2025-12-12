Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $21.40. Netskope shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 2,164,866 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Netskope to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Netskope in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netskope in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Netskope in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Netskope to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netskope has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $184.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Netskope news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,238,175 shares in the company, valued at $213,525,325. The trade was a 21.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Netskope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netskope during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,839,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netskope during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,536,000.

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift.

