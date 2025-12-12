Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.79, but opened at $46.92. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $44.3490, with a volume of 29,212,500 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $22,677,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,192,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 775,222 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,174,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after purchasing an additional 603,324 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after purchasing an additional 526,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $9,517,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

