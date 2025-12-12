Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $10.56. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 13,596 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVPAF. Scotiabank raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. Ivanhoe Mines had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 89.02%.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

