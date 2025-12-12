The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,604,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $755,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $317.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.48.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

