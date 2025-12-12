Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Up 9.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 410 and last traded at GBX 406.70. 222,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 124,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370.

Specifically, insider Tom Jenkins acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 368 per share, for a total transaction of £19,872.

Tristel Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 362.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 371.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported GBX 17.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Tristel had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 earnings per share for the current year.

