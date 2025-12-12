Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Up 9.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 410 and last traded at GBX 406.70. 222,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 124,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370.
Specifically, insider Tom Jenkins acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 368 per share, for a total transaction of £19,872.
Tristel Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 362.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 371.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.
Tristel Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tristel
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Broadcom Slips Post-Earnings Even as AI Demand Goes Parabolic
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Qualcomm Just Got Called an AI Loser—So Why Is It Rallying?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 2 Small-Cap Biotechs That Could Reward Patient Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.