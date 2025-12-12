GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 2.3% increase from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 1,659,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $26.15.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Broadcom Slips Post-Earnings Even as AI Demand Goes Parabolic
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Qualcomm Just Got Called an AI Loser—So Why Is It Rallying?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 2 Small-Cap Biotechs That Could Reward Patient Investors
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.