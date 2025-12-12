GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 2.3% increase from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 1,659,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA.

