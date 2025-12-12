Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 4.0% increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Fortune Brands Innovations has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fortune Brands Innovations has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.93. 561,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,175. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $77.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 7.30%.The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 158.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 119.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.