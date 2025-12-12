CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2296 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 160.0% increase from CP High Yield Trend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
CP High Yield Trend ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of HYTR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,361. CP High Yield Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.25.
About CP High Yield Trend ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CP High Yield Trend ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Broadcom Slips Post-Earnings Even as AI Demand Goes Parabolic
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Qualcomm Just Got Called an AI Loser—So Why Is It Rallying?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 2 Small-Cap Biotechs That Could Reward Patient Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CP High Yield Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP High Yield Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.