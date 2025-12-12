First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 95.7% increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIRR stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.72. 269,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $103.60.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,102,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,626,000 after buying an additional 1,036,237 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,917,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,421,000 after acquiring an additional 140,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,816,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,663,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 802,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after acquiring an additional 180,581 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 228,754 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.