Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,186 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tesla were worth $475,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.33.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $52,137,945 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $446.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 297.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

