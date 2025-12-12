Robert W. Baird Boosts lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $210.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on LULU. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.66.

Shares of LULU opened at $187.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average of $203.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.38. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

