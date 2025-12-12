Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Plans $0.07 Special Dividend

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0658 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Up 0.4%
NYSE:PBR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,107,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,301,313. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
