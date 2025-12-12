Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 160.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Waypoint REIT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -108.21, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Waypoint REIT alerts:

Waypoint REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Owning and leasing freehold property (Fuel and Convenience Properties).

Receive News & Ratings for Waypoint REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waypoint REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.