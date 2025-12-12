SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.56

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.5627 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 103.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of MOTO stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $53.35. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.26. SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $55.06.
About SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF
