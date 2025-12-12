SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.56

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.5627 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 103.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOTO stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $53.35. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.26. SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $55.06.

About SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

