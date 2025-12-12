Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DPG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,791. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 341,856 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $3,950,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 114.2% in the first quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 585,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 311,979 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,272,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 210,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 125,706 shares during the period.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

