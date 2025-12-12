DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DNP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 255,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

