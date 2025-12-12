DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DNP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 255,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,570. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
