First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3361 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 45.9% increase from First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

KNGZ stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

