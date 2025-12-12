TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

COTY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,798. Coty has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Coty by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Coty by 1,006.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $47,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

