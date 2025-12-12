CSW Industrials (CSW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CSW Industrials (NYSE: CSW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2025 – CSW Industrials had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – CSW Industrials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $259.00 to $311.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – CSW Industrials was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/3/2025 – CSW Industrials was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

12/1/2025 – CSW Industrials had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – CSW Industrials had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – CSW Industrials had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – CSW Industrials had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – CSW Industrials had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/3/2025 – CSW Industrials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $261.00 to $259.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – CSW Industrials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – CSW Industrials had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,373,250. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,975. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,773 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

