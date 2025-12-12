Sarah Shipway Buys 16,417 Shares of Beacon Minerals (ASX:BCN) Stock

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Shipway purchased 16,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.58 per share, with a total value of A$42,355.86.

Beacon Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Beacon Minerals alerts:

Beacon Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 208.0%.

About Beacon Minerals

Beacon Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration, development, and production activities in Western Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Jaurdi gold project located to the northwest of Coolgardie; and holds interest in the MacPhersons project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.