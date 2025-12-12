Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 4,121 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $100,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 97,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,192,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $247,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $910.93 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $919.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $798.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $741.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.