Equity Residential Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6925 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd.

Equity Residential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 205.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. 429,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The business had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.02.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

