Barings Corporate Investors to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:MCI)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance
NYSE:MCI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.55. 2,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $25.24.
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
