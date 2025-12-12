Barings Corporate Investors to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:MCI)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

NYSE:MCI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.55. 2,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.