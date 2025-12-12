Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.90 Per Share

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 2.9027 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 2,385.2% increase from Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 8.4%

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.14. 11,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775. The company has a market cap of $43.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.95. Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDR. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,617,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,303,000.

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of multi-factor-selected securities from the developed markets, weighted in accordance with a proprietary risk model. WLDR was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Affinity.

