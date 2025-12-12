First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1878 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 74.4% increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

QQEW traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,705. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $146.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average is $138.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 165.4% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

