American International Group (NYSE:AIG) vs. Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Financial Review

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

American International Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assured Guaranty has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of American International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $27.25 billion 1.67 -$1.40 billion $5.50 15.30 Assured Guaranty $872.00 million 4.77 $376.00 million $8.06 11.18

This table compares American International Group and Assured Guaranty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Assured Guaranty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American International Group. Assured Guaranty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American International Group and Assured Guaranty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 12 7 2 2.52 Assured Guaranty 0 2 2 0 2.50

American International Group currently has a consensus price target of $88.81, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. Assured Guaranty has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.08%. Given Assured Guaranty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assured Guaranty is more favorable than American International Group.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Assured Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 11.89% 9.09% 2.32% Assured Guaranty 40.65% 7.09% 3.35%

Dividends

American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Assured Guaranty pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. American International Group pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assured Guaranty pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American International Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats American International Group on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance. This segment offers marine, energy-related property insurance, aviation, political risk, trade credit, trade finance, and portfolio solutions, as well as operates reinsurance business; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; and personal auto and personal property insurance. Its Life and Retirement segment offers individual retirement products, including variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities, as well as retail mutual funds; group retirement products comprising record-keeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning, and advisory solutions; life insurance, including term and universal life insurance; and institutional markets products, which includes wrap products, structured settlement, pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, high net worth, and guaranteed investment contract products. It distributes its products through a network of brokers, agents, advisors, banks, and other distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It insures and reinsures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. In addition, the company insures and reinsures various the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, renewable energy, and other public finance bonds. Further, the company involved in insuring and reinsuring of non-U.S. public finance obligations comprising regulated utilities, infrastructure finance, sovereign and sub-sovereign, renewable energy bonds, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations; and the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligations, including residential mortgage-backed securities, life insurance transactions, consumer receivables securities, subscription finance facilities, pooled corporate obligations, and financial products. Additionally, it offers specialty business, such as real estate properties, insurance securitizations, and aircraft residual value insurance (RVI) transactions; and asset management services comprising investment advisory services. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

