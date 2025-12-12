Schear Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 4,006 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.5% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 392,352 shares of company stock worth $82,994,387 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $258.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $264.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average is $158.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

