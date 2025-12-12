Insider Buying: Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) insider Imogen Moorhouse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 46 per share, for a total transaction of £4,600.

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

Oxford Metrics stock traded up GBX 1.70 on Friday, hitting GBX 46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,708. Oxford Metrics plc has a one year low of GBX 38.50 and a one year high of GBX 62.99. The firm has a market cap of £53.36 million, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.72.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world’s top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.