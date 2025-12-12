Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Insider Sells £422,965.40 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 162,679 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260, for a total transaction of £422,965.40.

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 57 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £138.51.

On Friday, October 10th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 54 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 per share, with a total value of £136.62.

Shares of LON:MAB traded down GBX 0.72 on Friday, hitting GBX 254.78. 192,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,705. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 194.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 308. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 250.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 265.29.

Mitchells & Butlers ( LON:MAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 EPS for the current year.

MAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 340 price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 351.25.

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

