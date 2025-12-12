TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Insider Sajal Srivastava Purchases 24,590 Shares

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) insider Sajal Srivastava bought 24,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $164,507.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,424,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,329.35. This trade represents a 1.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sajal Srivastava also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 27,200 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $184,416.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 47,741 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $325,116.21.

On Thursday, December 4th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 47,713 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $315,860.06.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sajal Srivastava bought 24,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $157,680.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Sajal Srivastava bought 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $315,500.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Sajal Srivastava purchased 39,760 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $250,488.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 42,999 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $270,033.72.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $309,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Sajal Srivastava bought 27,439 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $166,280.34.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of TPVG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,314. The company has a market capitalization of $270.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.35. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 36.4% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 56,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 92,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

