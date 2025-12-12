Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) CEO Sells $1,654,350.00 in Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.87, for a total transaction of $1,654,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,977,589.47. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Christian Ulbrich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 11th, Christian Ulbrich sold 96 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.18, for a total transaction of $31,889.28.
- On Friday, December 5th, Christian Ulbrich sold 4,664 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.36, for a total value of $1,540,799.04.
- On Wednesday, December 3rd, Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.24, for a total value of $1,651,200.00.
- On Friday, November 28th, Christian Ulbrich sold 240 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.01, for a total value of $79,202.40.
- On Tuesday, November 25th, Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total value of $1,651,650.00.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.54. 49,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,493. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $340.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.14.
Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
