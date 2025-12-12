Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) CEO Sells $1,654,350.00 in Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.87, for a total transaction of $1,654,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,977,589.47. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christian Ulbrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Christian Ulbrich sold 96 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.18, for a total transaction of $31,889.28.

On Friday, December 5th, Christian Ulbrich sold 4,664 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.36, for a total value of $1,540,799.04.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.24, for a total value of $1,651,200.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Christian Ulbrich sold 240 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.01, for a total value of $79,202.40.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total value of $1,651,650.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.54. 49,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,493. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $340.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

