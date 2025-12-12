UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,261 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 497,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,285,000 after acquiring an additional 62,751 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 368,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $114,780,000 after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 30,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. TD Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.54.

UNH stock opened at $336.54 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $304.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

