Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.48 and last traded at $115.7690, with a volume of 2580026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Walmart Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $920.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,411.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,334,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,958,228.79. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at $105,741,441.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,747. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,898,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,046,104,000 after buying an additional 2,242,364 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after acquiring an additional 263,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $5,367,770,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

