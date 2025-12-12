Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$83.74 and last traded at C$83.42, with a volume of 18486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$85.50 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$81.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.28.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.64%.The company had revenue of C$959.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.9962963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

