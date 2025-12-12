Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 34725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.4820.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLAKY

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) by 892.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.