Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$7.73, with a volume of 247903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.72.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in the Jujuy province of Argentina and advancing the PPG Project in the Salta province of Argentina.

