Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.35 and last traded at $144.5320, with a volume of 15562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

