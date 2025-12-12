Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 77802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

IBTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $70.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ibotta from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ibotta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Ibotta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $518.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Ibotta had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $83.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ibotta by 17.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 232,027 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ibotta by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 499,556 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,281,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,682,000 after acquiring an additional 168,054 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ibotta by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,279,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,600,000 after acquiring an additional 172,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ibotta by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,107,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares during the period.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

