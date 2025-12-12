Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 2689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Hengan International Group Stock Down 0.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

