ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.5780, with a volume of 336817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATRenew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ATRenew in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 1,127,933 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in ATRenew by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,155,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,950,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 864,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

