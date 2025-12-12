Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.81 and last traded at $62.4830, with a volume of 9035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.68.

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF Trading Down 0.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

