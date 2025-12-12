Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 8853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNMF. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cormark downgraded Lundin Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

About Lundin Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.