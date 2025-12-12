Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 52,630 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,630 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $69,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 33,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 215,366 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,383,000 after acquiring an additional 157,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Daiwa America lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.74.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,898 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $270.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $276.10. The firm has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 24.67%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

