Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

BWIN traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. 172,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $47.15.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $365.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,194.04. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $1,468,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

