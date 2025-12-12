Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 135.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,899 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $50,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $239.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.32 and a 200-day moving average of $214.56. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $243.31.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $443,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 94,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,932,428.44. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,218 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,804. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.