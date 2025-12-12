Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 98.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,887 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $625.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $613.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.44. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.