Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,534 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 79% compared to the average volume of 5,893 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 216,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.52. 932,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,592. General Mills has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.07.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

