Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $94.34, but opened at $90.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00. Roblox shares last traded at $90.5340, with a volume of 1,627,340 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $6,107,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,388 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,845.52. This represents a 20.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,991,449.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,724.89. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,508 shares of company stock worth $40,838,541. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $350,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,437,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,911,000 after buying an additional 3,284,073 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,297,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Roblox by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,960,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

