Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $139.52 and last traded at $138.5340, with a volume of 27562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.27.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 460,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,888,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,113,000 after purchasing an additional 251,647 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 448,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 36,946 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.60.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

